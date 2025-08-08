Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $141.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $179.57 and last traded at $179.21. 32,771,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 92,267,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.27.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $63,657,125. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

