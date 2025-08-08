Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 630,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after buying an additional 83,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 318,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,107,000 after buying an additional 236,128 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

