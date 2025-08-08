Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “$870.00” Price Target for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $870.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.30 and its 200 day moving average is $663.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.05, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $344.00 and a twelve month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 268,735 shares in the company, valued at $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

