Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,261 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 331.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,034 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

