Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 40,965 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 346,676 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

