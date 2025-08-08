Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.