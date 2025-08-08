Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after buying an additional 2,798,794 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ON by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,395,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONON. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ON Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ONON opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

