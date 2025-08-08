Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.65. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $169.20 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

