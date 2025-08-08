Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 484 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

