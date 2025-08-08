Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.41.

Brinker International Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE EAT opened at $159.54 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.