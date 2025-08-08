Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 35,802 Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 38.29%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

