LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

