Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.45. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

