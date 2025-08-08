Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.3%

RWT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 39.35 and a quick ratio of 39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 270.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 165.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

