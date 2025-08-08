JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $42.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.6429.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on shares of JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $2,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,371,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,613,180.36. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,239,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,846,354.13. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 90.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 26.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 7.7%

JFrog stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

