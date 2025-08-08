Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $151.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of INGR opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.35.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

