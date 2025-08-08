Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $28.51 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

