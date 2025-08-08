Head to Head Survey: Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) versus Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A $110,000.00 N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.60 million ($1.49) -2.46

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A -52.48% -46.08%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 405.46%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.54, indicating that its stock price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

