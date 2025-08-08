Head-To-Head Analysis: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Macau”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.22 billion 1.03 -$162.97 million ($0.60) -10.76 Wynn Macau $3.68 billion 1.22 $410.01 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Macau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wynn Macau 1 0 0 1 2.50

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Volatility & Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -9.55% N/A -1.82% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wynn Macau beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

