Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7%

TAP opened at $49.38 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.12.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

