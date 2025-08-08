Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,809,760. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

