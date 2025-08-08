Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONONFree Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in ON by 118.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of ONON opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

