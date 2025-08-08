Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Generac by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 712,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

GNRC stock opened at $193.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

