Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $322.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.0952.

FLUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $315.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $306.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $183.18 and a 1-year high of $313.69. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $64,447.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,463.08. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $102,706.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,448.76. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,455 shares of company stock worth $601,632 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

