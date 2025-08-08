Financial Comparison: MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) and Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MasterBrand and Virco Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 Virco Manufacturing 0 0 1 0 3.00

MasterBrand currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Virco Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.40%. Given Virco Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virco Manufacturing is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.72 billion 0.56 $125.90 million $0.72 16.65 Virco Manufacturing $266.24 million 0.48 $21.64 million $1.26 6.41

This table compares MasterBrand and Virco Manufacturing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Virco Manufacturing. Virco Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and Virco Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.37% 12.03% 5.29% Virco Manufacturing 7.99% 17.61% 9.63%

Volatility and Risk

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Manufacturing has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virco Manufacturing beats MasterBrand on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. It also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, student desks, and returns and credenzas; and computer furniture solutions. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealers' network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

