Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

