Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Toro by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Toro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Toro by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TTC opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

