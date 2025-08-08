Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 5.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Crocs by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.