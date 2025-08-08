Federated Hermes Inc. Has $929,000 Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 264.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xometry worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 825.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $302,263.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,908.78. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.83. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

