Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Price

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Azenta by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 788.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.