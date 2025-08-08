Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 309 ($4.16) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.11) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DOM opened at GBX 206.60 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £806.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.20 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.79).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($21,382.46). 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.