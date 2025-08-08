Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $7.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4583.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.70. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.14 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 92,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 251,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

