Critical Survey: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) versus Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kenvue shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kenvue has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unilever has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 7 5 0 2.42 Unilever 2 2 3 2 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kenvue and Unilever, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $24.7917, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Unilever has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unilever is more favorable than Kenvue.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Unilever pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kenvue pays out 149.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Unilever pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kenvue has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kenvue is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Unilever’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 6.90% 20.87% 8.04% Unilever N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Unilever”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.46 billion 2.70 $1.03 billion $0.55 39.57 Unilever $65.76 billion 2.29 $6.22 billion $3.49 17.58

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue. Unilever is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenvue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kenvue beats Unilever on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

