Critical Survey: Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Barratt Redrow and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Redrow 0 0 0 2 4.00 Latham Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $7.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Barratt Redrow.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barratt Redrow has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latham Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Barratt Redrow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Redrow and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Redrow N/A N/A N/A Latham Group -2.54% -3.36% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barratt Redrow and Latham Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Redrow $5.25 billion 1.38 $143.70 million N/A N/A Latham Group $521.83 million 1.63 -$17.86 million ($0.12) -60.92

Barratt Redrow has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Barratt Redrow beats Latham Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

