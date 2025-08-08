Critical Review: Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Lionsgate Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse 4.61% 12.19% 5.22% Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cineverse and Lionsgate Studios”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $78.18 million 1.22 $3.60 million $0.09 62.11 Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.54 -$128.50 million ($0.43) -13.81

Cineverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Cineverse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cineverse has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cineverse and Lionsgate Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lionsgate Studios 0 4 6 1 2.73

Cineverse presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Lionsgate Studios has a consensus price target of $8.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 48.71%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Cineverse.

Summary

Cineverse beats Lionsgate Studios on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lionsgate Studios

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

