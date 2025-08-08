Critical Contrast: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lazard and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 2 4 2 0 2.00 Marathon Digital 0 4 6 0 2.60

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $24.2222, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Lazard.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.05 billion 1.89 $279.91 million $2.90 17.68 Marathon Digital $656.38 million 9.00 $541.25 million $1.11 14.37

This table compares Lazard and Marathon Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lazard. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 6.24, suggesting that its stock price is 524% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 9.96% 34.33% 5.24% Marathon Digital 85.02% -2.11% -1.33%

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services. This segment offers its services to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients to various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, real estate, technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions; investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was incorporated in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

