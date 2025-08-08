Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $23.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.0882.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.50 target price on Couchbase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 63,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $1,542,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,114.75. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,987 shares in the company, valued at $239,859.87. The trade was a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,084 shares of company stock worth $3,172,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

