Central Plains Bancshares (CPBI) and Its Peers Critical Review

Volatility and Risk

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Plains Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million $3.65 million 15.61 Central Plains Bancshares Competitors $1.06 billion $174.52 million 11.49

Central Plains Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. Central Plains Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “BANKS – MIDWEST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “BANKS – MIDWEST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 13.38% 4.49% 0.75% Central Plains Bancshares Competitors 16.94% 10.54% 1.10%

Summary

Central Plains Bancshares rivals beat Central Plains Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

