Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $72.50

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.
UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday.
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Unilever Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
