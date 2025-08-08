Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT at $47.60

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

