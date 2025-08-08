Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) PT at $510.67

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.6667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $446.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.