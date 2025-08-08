Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $66.71

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.7143.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $43,019,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $38,163,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $24,775,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 294.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

