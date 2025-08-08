Brokerages Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Target Price at $8.86

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.8571.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

