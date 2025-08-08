Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $52.88

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.8750.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank OZK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.