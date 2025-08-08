Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $52.88

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.8750.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

