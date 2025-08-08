Brokerages Set ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SPRY opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 0.90.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
