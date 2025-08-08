Brokerages Set ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPRY

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,543.30. This trade represents a 53.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $13,663,150.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,887,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,043,118 shares of company stock valued at $18,024,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.