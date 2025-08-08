Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,065,000 shares, anincreaseof89.1% from the June 30th total of 1,092,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,883.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,883.3 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
