Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,065,000 shares, anincreaseof89.1% from the June 30th total of 1,092,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,883.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,883.3 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

