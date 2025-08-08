Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

AXSM opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

