AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

