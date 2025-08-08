Ardelyx’s (ARDX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $59,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,204.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $29,449.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 416,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,643.12. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,000 and have sold 83,477 shares valued at $340,586. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

