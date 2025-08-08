Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $113.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.0667.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ACGL opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.49. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

